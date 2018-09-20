Toll from cholera outbreak in Lake Chad region now more than 500.

More than 500 people have died from cholera in the Lake Chad region since the start of the year, representing the worst outbreak to hit the area in four years, the UN said on Wednesday.

“Over 27,000 cholera cases and 510 deaths have been reported as of week 35 in Lake Chad Basin,” the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report.

“This is 10 times more than the average cholera caseload over the past four years,” it said. It said more than six million people could be affected by the outbreak without urgent action to control it. “The region is facing floods and heavy rains, creating an ideal environment for the outbreak to spread,” OCHA warned.