Nigeria’s Davido gets on the political campaign trail Lagos,

He’s the Nigerian star of Afropop, feted across Africa and the globe as a multi-millionaire singer-songwriter and record producer. But Davido — real name David Adedeji Adeleke — has recently been more focused on party politics and getting his uncle elected as governor of his home state of Osun this weekend.

Ademola Adeleke, dubbed “the dancing senator” because of his penchant for dancing in public, must be hoping his high-profile nephew can win him as many voters as he has music fans.

The 58-year-old politician is running for the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Candidates from no fewer than 48 parties are vying to replace APC Governor Rauf Aregbesola, who is stepping down after a maximum of two four-year terms.

Saturday’s poll is the final major electoral test before Nigerians vote for a new president, parliament, governors and state legislatures in February and March next year. Davido’s intervention is undoubtedly the highlight of a state election that is being seen as test of President Muhammadu Buhari’s popularity in Nigeria’s southwest.