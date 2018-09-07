Ugandan opposition MP and singer Bobi Wine says he is determined to go home

Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as pop star Bobi Wine, said Thursday he was determined to return to Kampala despite having been indicted for treason and allegedly beaten by police.

Kyagulanyi, 36, said he would return home after finishing medical treatment for injuries he said he sustained when Ugandan police detained and beat him.

“I want to go home, I still want to continue to call upon all Ugandans to stand up for what they believe in,” said the reggae star, who entered parliament as an independent MP last year and was arrested last month after some of his supporters allegedly stoned President Yoweri Museveni’s car.

“There is a treason charge against me and I believe many more charges will come,” he told AFP in Washington.

“I know I could go to prison, I still could be hanged, but also know I could be illegally assassinated. My driver was shot and killed while sitting in the same spot I’d been sitting just a few seconds before. I know everything is possible in Uganda.”