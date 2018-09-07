Robert Mugabe accepts Mnangagwa as Zimbabwe's legitimate president

Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe has said he now accepts President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the country's legitimate leader after initially accusing him of leading a "disgraceful" de facto coup that ended his near four-decades rule last year.

On the eve of the July 30 vote, Mugabe said he would vote for the opposition to remove Mnangagwa's "military government", as the 94-year-old leader expressed bitterness and turned against his one-time allies in the ruling ZANU-PF party.

But at a funeral wake of his mother-in-law, Mugabe said Mnangagwa's victory, which is still disputed by his main opponent Nelson Chamisa, made him a legitimate president, the privately-owned NewsDay and state-owned The Herald newspapers reported on Friday.

"The wrong that happened last November has been erased by his victory in the July 30 elections. We now have a government born out of the constitution. I now accept his leadership and he now deserves the support of every Zimbabwean," Mugabe said, looking frail in video footage on an online television site.