Ethiopian prime minister escapes grenade attack

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed survived a grenade attack on Saturday at a massive rally in support of his push for radical political and economic reforms, including a peace deal with regional arch-enemy Eritrea.

Abiy, whose first three months in office have pointed to the nation of 100 million opening up to the outside world after decades of inward-looking, security-obsessed isolation, was whisked away by bodyguards moments after the blast.

The former soldier said the attack, which killed one and wounded scores, was an attempt to divide the nation.

Police said six suspects had been detained, without giving details, while state media said nine police officials, including the deputy commissioner of the Addis Ababa Police Commission, were being held over security failings.

Abiy took office in April, pledging to bring more transparency to government and reconciliation to a country that has been torn by protests since 2015.

Despite boasting one of Africa’s fastest growing economies, opponents say the benefits have not been shared fairly between ethnic groups and regions in the country, which has been run by the same ruling coalition for more than quarter of a century.

As well as promising economic reforms, Abiy stunned Ethiopians this month by saying he was ready to fully implement a peace deal with Eritrea that was signed in 2000 after a two-year war. For years, Ethiopia refused to implement the deal, saying it wanted more talks.