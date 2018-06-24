Arrests announced as death toll rises in Ethiopia attack

The death toll from a grenade attack on a pro-government rally in Ethiopia’s capital climbed to two on Sunday, a cabinet minister said, as police announced arrests over the blast.

“I’m so sorry to learn that we have lost another Ethiopian victim of yesterday’s attack,” health minister Amir Aman tweeted.

“My sincere sympathy and condolences to the family, friends and all Ethiopians.” The blast occurred in a packed public square as Ethiopia’s new prime minister Abiy Ahmed was wrapping up a speech before tens of thousands of people.

The ensuing chaos injured more than 150 people and marred an event meant to build public support for Abiy’s ambitious reform agenda.

State-run Ethiopian News Agency reported police had arrested six people suspected of involvement in the blast, but gave few details.

Event organiser Seyoum Teshome on Saturday told AFP police grappled with someone attempting to hurl a grenade at the prime minister as he concluded his speech.

The explosive detonated amid the scuffle, though most of the injuries were caused in the ensuing panic, he said.