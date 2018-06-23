WATCH | Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa survives a bomb blast at ZANU-PF rally

A source close to the president told SowetanLIVE that Mnangagwa was "safe".

The Zimbabwe Herald reported that Mnangagwa was unhurt and had been successfully evacuated.

It quoted presidential spokesman George Charamba as saying: “President Mnangagwa has not been injured and is at Bulawayo State House.

Investigations are underway and more details will be given to the public. There have been multiple attempts on the President’s life over the past five years.”

This is a developing story.