Zambia probes mine dump collapse that killed 10

Zambia's mining minister Richard Musukwa announced an investigation on Thursday after 10 people died during the collapse of a mine dump in the country's copper-producing region.

The subsistence miners were killed on Wednesday when the dump known locally as Black Mountain collapsed in Zambia's second-largest city and mining hub Kitwe.

Musukwa told parliament "the investigations are still underway and we have suspended operations at the Black Mountain to allow for a forensic investigation".

Musukwa blamed the incident, which also left seven people injured, on "people who should not have been in the mine", describing them as "illegal miners or scavengers".