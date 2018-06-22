Regional leaders renew push for elusive South Sudan peace

East African leaders assembled on Thursday in Ethiopia to push for peace in South Sudan, but despite a long-awaited face-to-face meeting between the country's two warring heavyweights, reconciliation remained elusive.

In statements ahead of the meeting held by the regional bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO) rebel group, led by Riek Machar, called the current peace efforts "unrealistic" and warned South Sudan government forces were planning an attack on their troops in the country's south.

"For any meaningful dialogue to take place, it should be within the context of a comprehensive political settlement, so that the guns can fall silent and a conducive environment for dialogue established," SPLM-IO said.