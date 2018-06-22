Nearly 700 migrants 'rescued' off Libya in two days

Nearly 700 migrants have been rescued off the coast of Libya in the past 48 hours, the conflict-hit nation's navy said Thursday, with three people attempting to reach Europe drowning.

Coastguards on Thursday rescued 142 migrants from across Africa after their inflatable dinghy sank 25 nautical miles off shore, and collected three bodies from the water, the Libyan navy said.

Earlier in the day the navy said two other operations in the same area saw 236 people pulled from the water.