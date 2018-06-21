UN losing patience with Mali as peacekeeper death toll rises

The Security Council is considering a French-drafted resolution that would extend the peacekeeping mission in Mali, considered the UN's deadliest, for a year but demand progress in peace efforts, according to the draft seen Wednesday by AFP.

The 15,000-strong MINUSMA force has lost 104 peacekeepers since it began in 2013, including nine killed so far this year, despite a peace deal signed by the government and armed groups three years ago.

The council is scheduled to vote next week on the measure that "expresses a sense of impatience over the persistent delays" in implementing the peace deal and threatens to impose sanctions on parties who block peace efforts.