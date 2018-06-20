Somali gets prison in Canada for journalists' kidnapping

A Canadian judge on Monday sentenced a Somali national to 15 years in prison for his role in the 2008 kidnapping of a Canadian and an Australian journalist.

Ali Omar Ader, 40, was arrested in 2015 after being lured to Canada by federal police acting as publishers offering him a lucrative book deal. In December, he was found guilty of hostage-taking.

Under the terms of the sentence, Ader will be eligible for parole in nine years.

Amanda Lindhout,37, and Nigel Brennan, 46, were working as freelance journalists when they were abducted near Mogadishu as they travelled to camps housing refugees who had fled fighting in the lawless Somali capital.