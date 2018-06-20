Moroccans on trial for mass protest boycott hearing

Dozens of defendants on trial in Morocco for taking part in a mass protest movement last year boycotted Tuesday's hearing in Casablanca, denouncing "bias" in the justice system.

A total of 54 defendants are on trial over their involvement in the Al-Hirak al-Shaabi movement that rocked the country's northern Rif region from late 2016 to mid-2017.

The defendants had warned the court of their action before the hearing via a joint letter seen by AFP.

But the case went ahead at Casablanca's Criminal Court of Appeal despite their absence.

The protesters are accused of using "violence" against police during the demonstrations.