Gambia president vows justice after police kill two protesters

Gambia's President Adama Barrow on Tuesday promised justice would be done after police killed two young protesters at an anti-pollution rally, vowing such an incident would not happen again.

Bakary Kujabi and Ismaila Bah were killed by police on Monday during a demonstration in the village of Faraba Banta against a sand excavation site protesters say is polluting the area's rice fields.

Six civilians and 16 police officers were injured in the clashes, Gambia's police said.

The father of one of the victims, Saidou Bah, demanded those who killed his 17-year-old son be brought to justice.