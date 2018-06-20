Funds slow to come to anti-jihadist Sahel force, says Niger

A joint military force to fight jihadists and organised crime in the Sahel has chalked up successes but promised funding is slow to materialise, the foreign minister of Niger said on Monday.

"The strength of the G5 Sahel force has become a reality even if not all the funding has been disbursed," said Kalla Ankourao, whose country is assuming the rotating presidency of the group. The force also includes Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Mauritania.

Originally intended to become fully operational in mid-2018, the G5 Sahel force operates alongside France's 4,000 troops in the troubled "tri-border" area where Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso meet.

As well as fighting militants, the G5 tackles smuggling and illegal immigration networks that operate in these vast, remote areas on the Sahara's southern fringe.