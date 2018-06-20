Floods kill 18 in Ivory Coast

A city of five million, Abidjan suffers from infrastructure problems and many homes are built in flood-prone areas.

The affected areas ranged from the posh Cocody neighbourhood, where many embassies and the presidential palace are located, to the teeming working-class Yopougon neighbourhood.

"Many residents are perched on the roofs of their homes," Fiacre Kili, the head of the civil protection agency said.

In Cocody and neighbouring Riviera, several homes were flooded and boundary walls toppled, with many cars washed away from driveways, an AFP correspondent said.

"I have never seen anything like this in my life," said a resident, whose car was swept 600 metres from the house.