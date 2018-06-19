Power starved Nigeria on the brink after six plants closed

Nigerian officials were working Monday to prevent the "collapse" of the electric grid after they had to close down six power plants following a pipeline failure and "technical issues" at Shell gas wells.

Swathes of Africa's most populous nation of 180 million plunged into darkness on Saturday night during a World Cup match between Nigeria and Croatia.

"Six thermal power generating stations are currently unable to generate electricity and have therefore been shut down," the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said in a statement.