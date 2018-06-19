Africa

Gambian police kill two anti-pollution protestors

By AFP - 19 June 2018 - 14:49
The office of the police inspector general said a clash between villagers and gambian police led to the "regrettable death" of two men and left several others injured.
The office of the police inspector general said a clash between villagers and gambian police led to the "regrettable death" of two men and left several others injured.
Image: AFP

Gambian police Monday killed two young men during a village protest against sand excavation they claim is damaging their rice fields, official sources said.

The office of the police inspector general said a clash between villagers and police led to the "regrettable death" of two men and left several others injured.

"The office of the Inspector General of Police wishes to make it clear that it did not authorise the use of fire arms and will investigate the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident," it added.

There has been mounting tension between the villagers in Faraba Banta and police over the impact of sand excavation on the farmers' land.

A protest at the end of May saw police use rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protestors.

Gambia rejoins Commonwealth after democratic election

The Gambia was readmitted to the Commonwealth on Thursday, welcomed back into the fold after its sudden pullout in 2013 and following the democratic ...
News
4 months ago

Gambia arrests Jammeh's ex-spies over detention death

Ten members of Gambia's former spy agency have been detained on suspicion of murdering a political activist.
News
3 months ago

Gambia cleans sleazy image

For decades, The Gambia has built a reputation as a haven for tourists willing to pay for sun, sand, sea ... and sex. But its tourism board has ...
News
1 year ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cape Town cash-in-transit heist captured on camera
6 big moments you may have missed in the first week of the Fifa World Cup
X