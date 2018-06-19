Five migrants die and more than 100 rescued off Libya

The bodies of five migrants were recovered while more than 100 were rescued after their boat sank off the coast of Libya on Monday, an officer from the country's navy told AFP.

Libyan rescuers took three hours to reach the sinking rubber dinghy, officer Rami Ghommeidh said.

A survivor said they had been close to an Italian vessel which had refused to save them.

"When we got closer to the Italian rescuers, they wouldn't rescue us so we waited there" for the Libyan navy, he said.