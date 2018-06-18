In Uganda, football fever causes betting flutter

On a pot-holed street by Uganda's sprawling central jail, young men stream into a luminous betting shop that stands out from the surrounding dingy grocery stores lit by paraffin lamps.

Inside, dozens of men clasp handfuls of betting slips as they huddle around a flat-screen television blasting out live commentary from the opening game of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ronald Nyenje, a driver, is backing the hosts to win against Saudi Arabia. "I support Russia because they're the hosts and they'll win this game and the whole competition," said the 25-year-old who staked 50,000 Uganda shillings ($13; 11 euros) on the curtain-raiser.

"I'll try to watch every game of the World Cup," said Nyenje, who gambles at the same betting shop every day.