Bemba can return to DRCongo 'if he wants': govt

Former Democratic Republic of Congo vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba "can return" home if he wants to, following his acquittal on appeal of war crimes, Kinshasa said Sunday.

Foreign minister Leonard She Okitundu did not however specify whether the one-time rebel leader will face prosecution by DR Congo authorities.

"Jean-Pierre Bemba left of his own will. If he wants to return, he can return," Okitundu told the French language 'Internationales' television programme.

"I am not able to answer you. I have not been informed that Jean-Pierre Bemba has a judicial record here," Okitundu added, referring to a possible arrest warrant.

Bemba, who had already spent a decade behind bars, was "released provisionally under specific conditions," the Hague-based International Criminal Court said on Friday.