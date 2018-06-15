Uganda arrests former police chief

Uganda's former police chief Kale Kayihura has been arrested and is being held for questioning by the military, an official and his wife said Friday.

Kayihura, 62, was sacked by President Yoweri Museveni in March and was bitterly criticised for failing to solve a string of high profile murders, kidnappings, robberies and deaths.

"He was picked (up) by the army in a helicopter on Wednesday from the farm in Lyantonde and brought to Kampala and is now held in the barracks," Kayihura's wife Angella told AFP.