Sudan in new drive to 'gag' press freedom: watchdog

Sudanese security agents confiscated entire print-runs of three newspapers this week in what media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said Thursday was a new drive to "gag" press freedom in the African nation.

Agents of Sudan's powerful National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) confiscated copies of Al-Tayar, Alyoum Altaly and Al-Jareeda over the past few days and also interrogated some journalists for covering "sensitive issues," the media watchdog said in a statement.

RSF said the entire print-runs of Al-Tayar were seized on June 10 and 11 in the latest bid by NISS agents to "gag the press" after it published a column that said President Omar al-Bashir's resignation might help in reviving the country's ailing economy.