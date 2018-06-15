Libya militia attacks oil sites under strongman's control

The spokesman said the attack aimed to "reduce pressure on the terrorists in Derna", a coastal city that the LNA has been battling to capture from hardline Islamist fighters since launching an offensive on May 7.

Derna, home to about 150,000 people, is the only major part of eastern Libya outside the LNA's control and is held by a coalition of jihadist militias, including groups close to Al-Qaeda.

"Haftar's forces are preoccupied with Derna, hence the timing", said Jalel Harchaoui, an associate and Libya expert at North Africa Risk Consulting.

- 'Dangerous escalation' -

The attack on the oil facilities comes after feuding Libyan leaders, including Haftar, agreed to try to hold elections this December in line with plans by the United Nations to stabilise the country.

The UN mission in Libya, or UNSMIL, decried a "dangerous escalation" and said it "puts Libya's economy in jeopardy and risks igniting a widespread confrontation".

It also expressed concerns about allegations of serious human rights abuses in Derna.

These included "pillage, destruction of property, arbitrary detention and a video of summary executions," UNSMIL tweeted, adding that if proven to be true they "could constitute war crimes."

France, which brokered the election agreement, slammed the attack on the oil sites by "extremists" and said it remained committed to securing a "durable political solution" for Libya.

For its part, the internationally backed government in Tripoli, which opposes Haftar, also condemned the assault.

"This irresponsible escalation pushes the country towards a civil war that all Libyans want to avoid given they have made significant progress towards finding agreement," said Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj.

But despite the apparent support from Haftar's foe, the administration in his eastern fiefdom still alleged the Tripoli government was "behind" the attack.