10 Tanzanian army reservists killed in bus crash

At least ten Tanzanian army reservists were killed on Thursday when their overcrowded and dilapidated bus overturned in the south of the country, police and witnesses said.

The army had rented the bus to transport 210 reservists to a training camp when it crashed in Igodima in Mbeya region.

Regional police commander Mussa Taibu blamed the accident on both speeding and the run-down state of the bus.