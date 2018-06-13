Mozambique jihadists lay siege to once sleepy villages

Until last week, Mozambique's northern district of Macomia was a remote and peaceful place, surrounded by dense tropical forests.

Today, that tranquility has been brutally shattered and replaced by fear and suspicion.

Macomia has become the latest target of a shadowy jihadist force that has terrorised the country's far north since last October, claiming more than 30 lives.

In the coastal village of Naunde, seven people were hacked to death and 164 houses were set alight. Two days later, extremists attacked Namaluco, 20 kilometres (12 miles) away, killing five.

"We do not sleep. We stay up at night to defend ourselves," said a villager, a homemade bow-and-arrow in hand.