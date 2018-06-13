10 'terrorists neutralised' in central Mali: army

Ten suspected jihadists were "neutralised" in troubled central Mali on Tuesday after clashes with the military, Defence Minister Tiena Coulibaly said in a statement.

The Malian military "neutralised 10 terrorists, recovered weapons, explosive devices and other war materials," after fighting in Karakinde in the Mopti region, Coulibaly said.

He asked locals "to continue backing defence and security forces in the fight against terrorism in all its forms".

The Malian army has recently regularly spoken about the "neutralisation of terrorists" in the region but rights groups have raised the alarm saying they were extra-judicial killings.