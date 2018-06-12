Acquitted DR Congo leader Bemba edges closer to freedom

Jean-Pierre Bemba's lawyers are set to argue Tuesday for his immediate release after international judges acquitted him of war crimes, as the former Congolese vice president edged closer towards freedom following a decade behind bars.

Bemba was acquitted on appeal Friday by the International Criminal Court, who said he could not be held criminally liable for crimes committed by his troops in the Central African Republic in 2002-2003.

Bemba's lawyer Peter Haynes told journalists after his acquittal that his client "should be released without delay".

"He should be gone. Having acquitted him the court has a duty to release him or act with expeditiousness," said Haynes.

The stocky former rebel leader however for now remains behind bars.

Bemba is currently awaiting another sentence in a separate case in which he was handed one year in jail and fined 300,000 euros ($350,000) for bribing witnesses during his main war crimes trial.

He lost an appeal against that sentence and the ICC is yet to decide on a new jail term, which carries a maximum of five-years.