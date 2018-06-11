Morocco, Nigeria agree to press on with pipeline plan

Morocco and Nigeria have agreed a cooperation plan to press on with a proposed pipeline transporting gas to the North African kingdom along the Atlantic coast.

King Mohammed VI and President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday oversaw the signing of the accord in Rabat detailing the way forward for the mega-project first agreed in 2016, Morocco's MAP news agency reported.

The two countries are looking to build an extension to Morocco of a pipeline that has been pumping gas from resource-rich southern Nigeria to Benin, Togo and Ghana since 2010.

"For economic, political, legal and security reasons, the choice was made for a combined onshore/offshore route," a statement said.