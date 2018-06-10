Liberia’s leader looks abroad for help tackling poverty

After stoking expectations among Liberia’s voters for rolling back poverty, President George Weah is facing the twin pressures of time and money to carry out his promises.

On January 22, Weah became president of the one of the world’s poorest countries after vowing to improve the daily life of a population desperate for electricity, running water and other basics.

The former soccer star succeeded Africa’s first elected woman head of state, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who restored stability after brutal civil wars but failed to raise living standards.

“It is time now to consolidate the peace and to develop the country to be economically independent and prosper,” Liezelle Kumalo, a researcher at the South African thinktank the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), told a seminar in Monrovia in May.

“This is a huge challenge.” She suggested Weah should not only keep the gains of Sirleaf’s term in office, but see them “multiplied at high speed” to meet the expectations of young people who massively backed him at the polls.

Youth account for some 60% of Liberia’s population of 4.7 million. “Most of them are not yet trained to the level where we can find them jobs. Jobs are also not adequate to give to them,” Interior Minister Varney Sirleaf said at the seminar.

Weah himself seems clearly aware of the burden of expectation.

He sought to set an example at the start of his mandate by cutting his own salary by 25%. Then he ordered a 20-percent cut in the price of rice, which is a staple food in Liberia but entirely imported.