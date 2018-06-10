Botswana cancels plans to sell troubled power plant to Chinese firm.

Botswana has scrapped talks to sell a power station plagued by technical problems to a state-owned Chinese company linked to the plant’s builder, an official document seen by Reuters showed.

The 600-megawatt coal-fired Morupule B plant, which was commissioned in 2012 and built by China National Electric Equipment Corporation (CNEEC) at a cost of $970 million, has often broken down, leading to a reliance on diesel generators and imports from South Africa.

Botswana has been in exclusive negotiations since November 2016 to sell the plant to state-owned China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), which is related to CNEEC.

In a notice seen by Reuters on Friday, the African country’s Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) said it had approved a request from the Ministry of Energy to cancel the sale tender.