Congolese warlord faces verdict in war crimes appeal

Former Congolese vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba on Friday will hear the outcome of an appeal against his landmark conviction and 18-year sentence for war crimes committed by his private army in Central African Republic (CAR).

After a six-year trial, judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2016 unanimously found Bemba guilty on five charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The case saw the heavy-set, imposing former leader nicknamed "Miniature Mobutu" convicted for his role in a five-month reign of terror.