World court to rule in bitter E.Guinea 'graft' row with France

The United Nations' top court will rule Wednesday in a tense diplomatic row between Equatorial Guinea and France, after a French court found the African nation's vice president guilty of embezzling millions to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Malabo has accused Paris at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague of violating international conventions on diplomatic relations and immunity by prosecuting the president's son, Teodorin Obiang, for plundering his country's coffers.

The 48-year-old son of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang was tried in absentia by a Paris court and given a three-year suspended sentence in October for corruption, for embezzling 150 million euros ($180 million) of public money.

He was also handed a suspended fine of 30 million euros ($35 million) for money laundering, corruption and abuse in the small central African state.