Sudan's Bashir offers hosting talks between S.Sudan rivals

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has offered to host peace talks in Khartoum between South Sudan's bitter rivals President Salwa Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar, a foreign ministry official said Tuesday.

Bashir's offer was delivered to Kiir by a Sudanese delegation that visited Juba on Tuesday, and comes just days after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution that gave South Sudanese warring sides one month to reach a peace deal or face possible sanctions.

The Sudanese delegation was led by Foreign Minister Al-Dierdiry al-Dhikheri and included Salah Ghosh, the chief of Sudan's powerful National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

"The delegation delivered a verbal message from President Omar al-Bashir to President Salwa Kiir regarding an initiative to support efforts to achieve peace between the conflicting parties in South Sudan," Sudanese foreign ministry spokesman Garib Allah Khadr said in a statement.