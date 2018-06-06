Ethiopia to end boundary row with Eritrea: ruling party

Ethiopia's ruling party announced on Tuesday it would end its dispute over its shared border with Eritrea after decades of fighting and tension.

The ruling Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) said in a statement it would "fully implement" a 2002 decision by a UN-backed boundary commission that divided up contested territory between the two countries after a 1998-2000 border conflict.

"The Eritrean government should take the same stand without any prerequisite and accept our call to bring back the long-lost peace of the two brother nations as it was before," the EPRDF wrote on Facebook.