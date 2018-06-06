E. Guinea denies killing jailed opposition relative

Equatorial Guinea's ruling party on Tuesday denied an allegation that the state "assassinated" a former army captain because he was a cousin of the country's opposition leader.

Gabriel Nse Obiang, head of the now-dissolved opposition party Citizens for Innovation (CI), had told AFP on Friday he had "all the proof" that Evaristo Oyaga Sima was killed in prison in the capital Malabo.

"His neck was broken, there were blows to his head, blood was flowing. He was killed because he was my cousin," Obiang said, describing the death as a "state assassination."

Oyaga Sima's family said he died overnight on May 27 in suspicious circumstances.