DR Congo crisis stirs concerns in central Africa

"The DRC is the mother of all crises," Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Domingo Augustos told the French daily Le Monde in January. "What happens there affects the entire Great Lakes region."

DRC's neighbours are already hosting around 600,000 people who have fled conflicts in the centre and east of the country, and struggle to cope with rebels, traffickers and other criminals who also seep across the border.

The country's problems, many fear, could careen out of control if President Joseph Kabila seeks a third term in elections in December in defiance of constitutional limits or if the vote is postponed for a third time.

- Talks -

A diplomatic ballet is starting to unfold as clouds darken on the horizon.

The leaders of six southern and central African countries Angola, Republic of Congo, the DRC, Gabon, Rwanda and South Africa will "in principle" meet in Luanda on June 17, an informed source in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of Congo, told AFP.

"We are all awaiting the confirmation from Kinshasa for this decisive meeting," the source said.

Leading the dynamic are Angolan President Joao Lourenco current head of the 15-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC) which includes the DRC and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who is also the current chair of the African Union (AU).