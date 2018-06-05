Niger president denounces 'unjustified fuss' over detained activists

The president of Niger accused foreign NGOs of making an "unjustified fuss" over 26 civil society activists who have been held since March after a banned demonstration in Niamey.

"I would like to reassure you, Madam; Niger is a democratic country" which upholds "the rule of law," President Mahamadou Issoufou told a Radio France International journalist after meeting his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

"RFI, please don't apply double standards: be objective," he continued. "We're not asking you to support us, and we're not asking you to drag us down."

The majority of the 26 detainees were arrested on March 25 after protesting new taxes they consider antisocial, which led to with police.