Mozambique's new opposition leader goes into hiding

The new leader of Mozambique's main opposition has followed the lead of his predecessor and gone into hiding in the forests of the country's interior, his party said Monday.

Ossufo Momade has been living in the remote Gorongosa mountains like the former leader of the rebel-turned-opposition Renamo movement, Afonso Dhlakama, who had lived there until his death on May 3.

Dhlakama led Renamo, created in 1976, through a brutal civil war against the Marxist-inspired Frelimo government until the conflict ended in 1992. The 16-year war devastated the economy and left one million people dead.

He later transformed Renamo into a political party which has participated in elections since the first multi-party democratic vote in October 1994.

The party's National Political Committee decided on Sunday, at a meeting also attended by leaders of Renamo's military wing, that Momade should also reside in the forest.