Libya strongman says victory near against Derna jihadists

Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar said Monday that victory was near for his forces in Derna, the eastern city held by jihadists since the 2011 armed uprising.

Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army launched an offensive on May 7 to "liberate" the coastal city, home to about 150,000 people and held by hardline fighters since the uprising that ousted dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

"Victory is near," Haftar said in a video published on YouTube, adding that his forces had "cleaned up" suburbs of the city.

LNA forces have laid siege to Derna for nearly two years, making it difficult for residents to access humanitarian aid.

The city is the only part of eastern Libya out of the LNA's control.