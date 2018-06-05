EU urges Mali 'restraint' after opposition protest crackdown

The European Union urged Mali's government Monday to respect "freedom of expression" and "show restraint" after dozens of people were hurt in banned opposition protests two months ahead of presidential elections.

"The EU stresses the importance of the respect of fundamental freedoms, and in particular the freedom of expression, during election time," the European Union said in a statement released late Monday.

"The protests need to happen in a peaceful manner and all actors, including law enforcement agents, are called upon to show restraint," the statement read.

The EU said the presidential ballot scheduled for July 29 needed to "take place in peaceful, credible, transparent and inclusive conditions in order to reinforce Mali's stability".