Bold Zimbabwean play recalls dark chapter of Mugabe era

That the play is being performed in Zimbabwe at all testifies to the free expression that has blossomed since former president Robert Mugabe resigned last November.

Since then, theatres have staged audacious productions that have both poked fun at officials past and present as well as seeking to shine a light on their alleged misdeeds.

Previously such productions would have been harassed by the government and its supporters or banned outright.

But the fact that a play about Gukurahundi a term that means "the rains which wash away the chaff" has been tolerated by officials is even more striking.

Mugabe's successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is widely held to have been involved in the bloody campaign.

The operations, supervised by Mnangagwa who was then the security minister, were intended to crush dissidents in the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces but spiralled into a series of civilian massacres.

The 1982-87 crackdown was widely seen as an effort by then-prime minister Mugabe to vanquish his ally-turned-foe, the ethnic Ndebele liberation leader Joshua Nkomo.

Mugabe always refused to apologise for the killings 20,000 mostly Ndebele victims according to some estimates by the army's now-disbanded North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade, describing it merely as "a moment of madness".