Tanzania's conjoined twins, handicapped heroes, die at 21

Two conjoined sisters, who became famous when they began their studies at a Tanzanian university last September, have died at the age of 21 following a long illness, the president of the east African nation announced on Sunday.

Maria and Consolata Mwakikuti, who were joined at the abdomen, become minor celebrities in Tanzania where the media had closely followed their path through high school.

Their admission to the Ruaha Catholic University in Iringa in September 2017 had marked a first in a country where disabled people are often marginalised or abandoned at birth.

They had begun a course in education with a view to becoming teachers in history, English and Swahili, when they became ill in January, notably suffering from cardiac problems.