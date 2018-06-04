Mine collapse kills two in Morocco region hit by unrest

Two people were killed Sunday at an abandoned mine in a northeastern region of Morocco that has been hit by social unrest sparked by similar accidents, authorities said.

The accident happened when a shaft collapsed on the pair in the Sidi Boubker commune of Jerada province as they tried to mine lead.

"Two people, aged around 33 and 42, died on Sunday following the partial collapse of a lead gallery in Sidi Boubker," the local authorities said, quoted by Moroccan news outlets.

"The victims were extracted from inside the gallery by a group of their companions," they were quoted as saying.

"One of the victims, who was still alive, was rushed to hospital at Oujda university... but later succumbed to their injuries."