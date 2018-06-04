Kidnappers and cattle rustlers spread fear in Nigeria

A spate of kidnappings for ransom in the Birnin Gwari district of northern Nigeria's Kaduna state has left residents afraid to even leave their homes.

"When a person travels, his family, friends and neighbours gather to pray for his safety because of the kidnappers," said local resident Kabiru Mohammed.

"It's celebrations once he returns because kidnapping on the highway has become the norm. It's a nightmare that should only exist in fairytales," he told AFP by telephone.

Mohammed and his neighbours have good reason to be anxious.

Kidnappings have reached unprecedented levels in the last two months. In early May, about 100 people were abducted in just two days on a road near the border with Zamfara state.

Haruna Musa, who also lives in Birnin Gwari, said the situation has forced people in at least six villages in the area to abandon their homes.

Last week, an armed gang raided the village of Maganda and kidnapped three wives of a businessman. Many locals now don't sleep at night. Instead, they patrol their communities.

"I also join in the night patrols to encourage others," said Mustapha Idris, the chief imam of Maganda.

But the creation of civilian militia has itself had deadly consequences. On May 6, at least 71 people were killed in Gwaska village during clashes with armed bandits.