At least 13 killed in two central Nigeria attacks: officials

At least 13 people were killed on Sunday in two separate attacks in central Nigeria's Benue state, an area wracked by clashes between Christian farmers and nomadic cattle herders, local officials said.

In the first attack overnight, gunmen believed to be herders invaded Tseadough village killing seven people, including women and children and took one woman captive, according to Kwande local government council head Terdoo Nyor Kenti.

The armed herdsmen stormed the village shortly after midnight while the people were asleep.

"From what I gathered, they opened fire and shot sporadically in all directions which rattled everyone," he said.

"Seven people were killed at the end, six others were injured while the herdsmen also went away with a woman after burning several houses and farmland in the area," he added.