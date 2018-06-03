Uganda slaps tax on social media users to curb ‘gossip’

Ugandan users of Whatsapp, Facebook, Skype and other social media will from July have to pay a daily tax, according to a new law which rights activists said Thursday was a bid to stifle free speech.

Uganda’s parliament passed a law late Wednesday imposing a tax of tax of 200 shillings (R0.59, $0.05, 0.04 euro) a day on users of so-called “over the top” services which publish content bypassing traditional distributors.

The new law does not spell out how the tax would be applied and collected in practice. Finance Minister David Bahati said the aim of the legislation was only to raise revenue for public services.

However, President Yoweri Museveni wrote to the finance ministry in March urging the introduction of the tax as a way to deal with the consequences of online “gossip“. Journalist and activist Lydia Namubiru said that Museveni sees online communication as a threat to his 32-year rule.