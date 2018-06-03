Pay hike for civil servants not enough as Zimbabwe’s economy falters

The Zimbabwean government this month awarded civil servants a 15 percent salary increase but the pomp and fanfare was short-lived when basic commodity prices shot up as businesses sought to cushion themselves against losses.

It's frustrating for Stanley Moyo‚ an economics teacher with 5 years’ experience.

When he saw a relatively fat balance he thought that he would spend a little before paying his monthly bills but it was never the case.

"The economy is playing catch-up‚" he says alluding to the fact that the salary increment did not improve his lifestyle.

Last month a 2 kg packet of rice retailed at around $5 but now it ranges between $7-8 at supermarkets. The same packet retails for $5 on the streets but here is the catch: the price is strictly in US dollars - no transfer or ecocash.

"Last month I spent $150 on basics such as soap and food but the same grocery list cost me around $180 this month. It has even eaten into that 15 percent salary increase. It's as if nothing was done‚" he said.

Well-to-do banks give clients $300 in local bond notes per week whenever the money is available. For finance minister Patrick Chinamasa the situation has had its advantages. Responding to questions in parliament he said Zimbabwe had leapfrogged some African countries in becoming a cashless society.

"We have overtaken Kenya in terms of the number of transactions that are transacted electronically and through RTGS and through mobile‚” he said.

He added that of $97-billion worth of transactions‚ 96 percent of them are through electronic means.