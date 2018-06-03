Kenya launches oil export drive.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday official launched a pilot project to truck oil for export from its remote northwest to the port of Mombasa in an effort to boost the economy.

“This... marks the beginning of a long and fruitful journey,” Kenyatta said as he flagged off a convoy of oil laden trucks. “My government will therefore focus on the development of our oil and gas sectors for the betterment of the economy and people,” he added.

Initial plans are for trucks to carry some 2,000 barrels of oil per day from wells near Lokichar in the far north, all the way to Mombasa, about 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) away.

Critics say large parts of the route may not be passable given damage to the road and bridges caused during the rainy season.