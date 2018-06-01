Nigerian health workers end strike: union

Nigerian health workers have called off a six-week strike over pay and conditions that paralysed services in state-run hospitals and health centres, a union leader said on Friday.

"We have suspended the strike because of the sympathy the unions have for the suffering Nigerian masses and also to pave way for further negotiations," the chairman of the Joint Health Workers Union (JOHESU), Biobelemoye Josiah, told AFP.

"All the striking workers have been directed to return to their duty posts by Monday 4th June," he said.